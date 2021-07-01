Deals
Nick Saban on new NIL law: ‘I’m all for the players’

At SEC Media Days
At SEC Media Days(WBRC)
By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although there’s still lot of gray area with the new Name, Image, and Likeness law, the bottom line is, starting July 1st, college athletes can now receive financial compensation for simply the use of their name, image, and likeness.

Former Auburn defensive end Nosa Eguae believes the NIL law is way past due.

“I wish this was in place when I was playing at Auburn. I think NIL is college sports meeting the times. In the 90′s we started signing billion dollar TV deals and we have incredible athletes creating the content and the entertainment,” he said.

From signing autographs to social media posts to endorsing a brand or company, these are a few examples of what student-athletes can now be paid for with no compensation limit.

“This is probably the largest legislation, the largest thing to happen in college sports in about 100 years,” said Chris Emme, Chief Revenue Officer of a social media app called Display.

As the NCAA’s definition of amateurism fades away, Nick Saban has one concern.

“I’m always going to be for the players, my biggest concern is how do we manage it, how do we police it, how to make it fair to everybody. It should be fair for everybody,” Saban said.

Although there’s no clear national standard for the NIL law, the NCAA states that college athletes must be consistent with the law of the state where their school is located.

“Although it’s not ironed out in every single detail, it will impact the lives of tens of thousands of athletes and hundreds of universities around the country,” Emme added.

Alabama is one of a handful of states where the NIL law goes into effect July 1st. The courts have explicitly stated that college athletes cannot be paid from the university themselves, but instead from the business world.

