Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

NAACP vaccine initiative awards $6,000 to vaccinated Alabamians

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six lucky, vaccinated, Alabamians won $1,000 through the NAACP vaccine initiative give-away.

There were around 500 people who participated in watching the drawing over Zoom. This was all to encourage those between the ages of 18 and 24 to get the vaccine.

Those eligible had almost two months to become fully vaccinated.

“It is very important to get your vaccine. You could save people who are around you,” says the Alabama NAACP Executive Director, Terra Foster.

“You could be a carrier and not know it but infect someone around you. It is important for you to be responsible enough to step up and roll that sleeve up and get that vaccine.”

The NAACP says they hope to get more money to continue to encourage younger generations to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him
Homebuyers continue to express their frustration with Woodland Homes
Contract Controversy: Attorney speaks out on buyers upset with local homebuilder
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal

Latest News

An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
City proposes major changes to Joe Davis renovation plan
Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
How the American Job Plan could impact Alabama infrastructure
Construction project nears an end
Intersection at Church and Pratt in Huntsville set for slight reopening