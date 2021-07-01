NAACP vaccine initiative awards $6,000 to vaccinated Alabamians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six lucky, vaccinated, Alabamians won $1,000 through the NAACP vaccine initiative give-away.

There were around 500 people who participated in watching the drawing over Zoom. This was all to encourage those between the ages of 18 and 24 to get the vaccine.

Those eligible had almost two months to become fully vaccinated.

“It is very important to get your vaccine. You could save people who are around you,” says the Alabama NAACP Executive Director, Terra Foster.

“You could be a carrier and not know it but infect someone around you. It is important for you to be responsible enough to step up and roll that sleeve up and get that vaccine.”

The NAACP says they hope to get more money to continue to encourage younger generations to get vaccinated.

