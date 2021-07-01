Local leaders put on their aprons for Athens Relay for Life Celebrity Waiters Night

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A football coach will exchange his sweats for an apron, and a police officer will swap his uniform for a superhero costume, all for a good cause!

They will be among seven well-known locals who will wait tables for Athens’ Realy for Life. The event is called Celebrity Waiters Night and for some added competition, it’s men against women.

The team captain says money raised will go a long way.

”The money that we raise not only goes to fight cancer but it will also support survivors, and also helps with getting people to treatment,” said Relay for Life Team Captain, Holly Hollman.

Celebrity Waiters will work for tips to support the American Cancer Society. The event is on July 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Applebee’s in Athens.

This year’s Celebrity Waiters are:

Women’s Team – East Limestone Band Director Jennifer “Miss Sam” Janzen, breast cancer survivor and community volunteer Kathy Cothren and litter fighter Laverne Gilbert.

Men’s Team – Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Athens High Football Coach Cody Gross, Athens Firefighter Jordan Pugh and Athens Police Officer Michael Stainbrook.

Councilman Frank Travis will be the host with the most and greet diners at the door to share information about the fundraiser.

