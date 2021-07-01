Lauderdale County DA’s office cracking down on those who haven’t paid child support with new “Round-up” system

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - $1 million is the amount of unpaid child support that Lauderdale County Officials are trying to collect.

”If you add on the interest that accumulated over those it’s about $3 million in unpaid child support and interest that’s outstanding,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly.

The amount of uncollected support in Lauderdale County went way up during the pandemic.

“We continued to have child support dockets during the pandemic using zoom. So, we were efforting making sure that people who could pay would pay but once people found out they closed the jail unless you are a violent offender, unfortunately, they weren’t motivated to pay as well as they should be so that created part of this problem,” said Connolly.

Now, the DA’s office and the Child Support Unit are cracking down.

“So what we decided to do once our jail opened back up is that you need to pay and the days of not paying if you are able to pay are over,” said Connolly.

Putting parents in jail isn’t their first resort, especially with overcrowding issues.

Starting last Tuesday, 220 arrest warrants were given to serve for those outstanding balances.

So far, the Lauderdale County District Attorney said a lot of folks have stepped up to pay but there’s still a long way to go.

“What that day did for us is got the word out to people that “hey they are serious,” and so since that day we’ve collected quite a bit of child support. We’ve collected 20 thousand dollars since June 21st which isn’t a million, but we’re working on it,” said Connolly.

