Jury will begin another day of deliberation in Christopher Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury deliberations will go on for a third day, starting Thursday, in the Christopher Henderson murder trial. Henderson is accused of brutally murdering his pregnant wife and three more of her family members six years ago.

Over seven hours of deliberation took place Wednesday and there’s no timeline of when the verdict will be in. Because of how many victims there were and the nature of the crime, the jury has to discuss and agree on fifteen capital murder charges.

Deliberation did pause for the jury to ask the judge questions. One of the biggest answers they wanted: If they cannot agree on a particular charge, will they be allowed to submit an acquittal or hung jury?

The judge was direct with the jury, telling them it was too early in deliberation to ask and to get back to work. If Henderson is convicted, the penalty phase will likely begin right after, and both sides will be able to present additional evidence that could impact Henderson’s sentence.

If convicted, the jury would then deliberate again following the penalty phase. They would be asked to suggest whether Henderson should spend the rest of his life behind bars, or be sentenced to death.

The decision will ultimately be left to the judge.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.