Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Jury will begin another day of deliberation in Christopher Henderson trial

Jurors deliberated for seven hours Wednesday and there is no timeline of when the verdict will be in
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury deliberations will go on for a third day, starting Thursday, in the Christopher Henderson murder trial. Henderson is accused of brutally murdering his pregnant wife and three more of her family members six years ago.

Over seven hours of deliberation took place Wednesday and there’s no timeline of when the verdict will be in. Because of how many victims there were and the nature of the crime, the jury has to discuss and agree on fifteen capital murder charges.

Deliberation did pause for the jury to ask the judge questions. One of the biggest answers they wanted: If they cannot agree on a particular charge, will they be allowed to submit an acquittal or hung jury?

The judge was direct with the jury, telling them it was too early in deliberation to ask and to get back to work. If Henderson is convicted, the penalty phase will likely begin right after, and both sides will be able to present additional evidence that could impact Henderson’s sentence.

If convicted, the jury would then deliberate again following the penalty phase. They would be asked to suggest whether Henderson should spend the rest of his life behind bars, or be sentenced to death.

The decision will ultimately be left to the judge.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him
Homebuyers continue to express their frustration with Woodland Homes
Contract Controversy: Attorney speaks out on buyers upset with local homebuilder
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral

Latest News

Jail overcrowding in Lauderdale County
Local sheriff hopes new law will alleviate some overcrowding in jails
Child support warrants in Florence
Lauderdale County DA’s office cracking down on those who haven’t paid child support with new “Round-up” system
New Rec Center set to open in Boaz next month
New Boaz recreaction center set to open in July
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers