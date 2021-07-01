Deals
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial

Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After two full days of deliberating, the jury has reached a verdict in the Christopher Henderson murder trial.

Henderson was found guilty on all 15 capital murder charges in connection to brutally murdering his wife and three of her family members in 2015.

Authorities say Christoper Henderson drove to her house and killed everyone inside before setting the home on fire. Home surveillance footage shows the home engulfed in flames.

Rhonda Carlson is Henderson’s other wife and second suspect in this case. In court, Carlson admitted to helping plan the murders but says she did not actually participate.

WAFF has a reporter at the Madison County Courthouse to bring you the latest in the case.

This is a breaking update. Stick WAFF 48 as we work on bringing you more details.

