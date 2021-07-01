Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
New restaurants coming to Town Madison
Dining at Town Madison: The latest restaurants coming to the area

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court
Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!
Another afternoon of heat, scattered storms before changes for the holiday weekend
Dozens of deaths in Oregon are being blamed on the heat.
Dozens confirmed dead in Oregon heat wave