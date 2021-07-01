Gov. Ivey announces partnership to improve student literacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey marked the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading by announcing a new partnership and continued effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, Ivey announced a new partnership to continue efforts of literacy improvement.

Ivey was joined by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Medicaid Agency Commissioner Stephanie Azar and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

