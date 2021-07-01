Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey announces partnership to improve student literacy

Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year...
Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year anniversary efforting literacy among Alabama’s students.({Source: WBRC})
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey marked the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading by announcing a new partnership and continued effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, Ivey announced a new partnership to continue efforts of literacy improvement.

Ivey was joined by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Medicaid Agency Commissioner Stephanie Azar and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

48 Today: July 1, 2021 - Henderson Verdict Watch
48 Today: July 1, 2021 - Henderson Verdict Watch
Jury deliberations continue on Thursday in Christopher Henderson trial
Jurors continue deliberating in the Christopher Henderson trial on Thursday
Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!
Another afternoon of heat, scattered storms before changes for the holiday weekend
Closing arguments expected Thursday in Bellefonte trial
Closing arguments expected Thursday in Bellefonte trial