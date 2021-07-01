Deals
Former Decatur teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students

Former Decatur teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher Carrie Witt(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for having sex with students.

Witt was originally arrested in 2016 on two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. She pleaded guilty to violating Alabama’s school employee sex law in March of 2021.

She was sentenced to 10 split years meaning she will serve three of those years with five years of probation.

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner is at the courthouse working to bring you more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates, both online and on-air.

