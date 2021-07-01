Crime of the Week: Identity Theft Ring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When criminals work together, it can be a dangerous combination.

The Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them bust up an Identity Theft ring starting with one guy who’s using someone else’s information to go on a shopping spree.

The suspect was spotted in a white shirt. Police say it’s likely he’s part of a larger Identity Theft ring in the Huntsville area. Investigators say he stole the victim’s financial information and used it to send money to his Apple Pay account. Pictures show him using $1,000 in fraudulent funds to buy five Visa cash cards from the Staples store on Highway 72.

Do you recognize this gift card con man? He was last seen getting into this gray Mazda sedan.

If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.