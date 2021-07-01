Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Henderson jury update
Henderson jury update
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July