Another afternoon of heat, scattered storms before changes for the holiday weekend

Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!

Another warm and muggy start out there today. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s this morning but will quickly climb back into the mid-80s this afternoon with more of that humidity. Sunshine will mix in at times which may even lead to a few spots into the mid to upper 80s! This will help spark up more afternoon storms today. Like yesterday, those that see storms will have a 30-to-60-minute delay in afternoon plans before they fizzle out and put out more boundaries to fire up more storms in other spots. Humidity will continue to make it feel hotter today as well with a heat index in the mid-90s. Storms will still be very hit or miss, but those that see rain will see a fair amount with totals of a quarter of an inch or more.

The better threat for rain and storms will move in overnight and into the early parts of Friday morning ahead of a cold front. That front will bring in some major changes for the holiday weekend. Storms on Friday will move in from the northwest and push to the south bringing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Some spots may see an inch or more of rain by Friday afternoon. As the front sweeps through our humidity levels will plummet leading to a much more comfortable weekend! High temperatures will be into the low to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity and sunshine. Low humidity also means a lower threat at storms both days, which are likely to be dry. Even better is that both mornings should feel crisp with temperatures into the upper 50s and low or mid-60s!

