Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Another afternoon of heat, humidity, and scattered storms before changes for the holiday weekend

Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!
Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Thursday and Happy July! Get ready for more rain the next few days!

Another warm and muggy start out there today. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s this morning but will quickly climb back into the mid 80s this afternoon with more of that humidity. Sunshine will mix in at times which may even lead to a few spots into the mid to upper 80s! This will help spark up more afternoon storms today. Like yesterday, those that see storms will have a 30-to-60-minute delay in afternoon plans before they fizzle out and put out more boundaries to fire up more storms in other spots. Humidity will continue to make it feel hotter today as well with a heat index in the mid 90s. Storms will still be very hit or miss, but those that see rain will see a fair amount with totals of a quarter of an inch or more.

The better threat for rain and storms will move in overnight and into the early parts of Friday morning ahead of a cold front. That front will bring in some major changes for the holiday weekend. Storms on Friday will move in from the northwest and push to the south bringing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Some spots may see an inch or more of rain by Friday afternoon. As the front sweeps through our humidity levels will plummet leading to a much more comfortable weekend! High temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity and sunshine. Low humidity also means a lower threat at storms both days, which are likely to be dry. Even better is that both mornings should feel crisp with temperatures into the upper 50s and low or mid 60s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him
Homebuyers continue to express their frustration with Woodland Homes
Contract Controversy: Attorney speaks out on buyers upset with local homebuilder
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal

Latest News

Humid Thursday morning, rain expected for the evening
Humid Thursday morning, Rain expected for the evening
Cloudy skies continue into Thursday
Cloudy skies continue into Thursday
Daytime Forecast
Wet Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.