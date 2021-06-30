What is there to do on the 4th of July in The Shoals?

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The storm is passing through now, but Waterloo Fire Chief, Ted Kavich, said he hopes all the rain is gone by Sunday for the only firework show in the Shoals.

“Hopefully, it’ll just keep going west or whatever and just leave us alone,” said Kavich.

Waterloo has been holding a firework show for at least ten years now. This year, fireworks will be shot off over the lake.

He said he expects this one to be the best one yet. Just down the road in Florence, the annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration was canceled for the second year in a row. This means Waterloo is the only place to see a firework show in the Shoals.

“We’re anticipating probably the largest crowd we’ve ever had,” said Kavich.

The firework show is put on through donations from community members and fire department employees. And with more people anticipated this year, comes more planning and more help needed.

“Whatever we can collect will either go towards what we spent this year or next year because we spent quite a bit this year. So hopefully it’ll grow and we definitely need contributions to keep it going in the years forward,” said Kavich.

There will be a fish fry Saturday for the show.

You can also donate at the show or donate at Farmers and Merchant Bank in Waterloo or Central.

