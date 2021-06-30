Wet Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms look to move through the Valley this afternoon. Heavy rain is possible for those who do see rain today. Scattered in nature, showers will linger throughout most of your afternoon hours into the early evening tonight.

Highs reach into the 80s this afternoon and near 90 for some. With added moisture in the air, humidity will be high making it feel uncomfortable throughout the day and night. Lows will stay muggy and in the 70s overnight.

Patchy fog possible for your Thursday morning commute, but for the most part will be dry. The set-up for your Thursday will be very similar to your Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms moving in.

Friday brings more rain chances, but also cooler temperatures thanks to a cold front passing. The holiday weekend could shape up to be a nice one.

Rain will move back into the forecast by next week.

