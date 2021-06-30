Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are working to determine what led to a deadly bicycle accident involving a Scottsboro dentist.

65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Tuesday morning.

WAFF 48 talked to Bart Buchanan, who was a close friend to Patterson. He said he is still trying to process the tragedy.

“He loved riding his bike, he loved running, was a local dentist here and everybody loved the guy,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan would occasionally ride his bike with Dr. Patterson in Scottsboro during the early morning.

Buchanan had recently taken a break from the bike group but said Patterson never stopped and loved riding.

Patterson worked as a dentist at Valley Dental Implant Center in Scottsboro.

Around 6:43 a.m., Patterson’s routine bike ride ended in tragedy after he was fatally hit by a vehicle; driven by 26-year-old Zachary Steven Davis on Broad Street.

“It was a shock, someone you’re close to and friends with. I was pulling up my old texts from him earlier. He always encouraged me to get back on my bicycle. There was a time I got out of it, and he always encouraged me to get back on. I texted him earlier this year and said Doc I’ve made up my mind; I will get back in shape. He said I’m going to hold you to it,” said Buchanan.

It’s not yet clear how the accident happened.

Investigators said Dr. Paterson’s death remains under investigation.

