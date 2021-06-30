Deals
One person hospitlazed after car rolls over on Governors Drive

Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck in Huntsville Tuesday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a car was driving on Governors near Monte Sano Blvd when it rolled over into the ditch.

The female driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she is in serious condition.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone else was involved.

There are no further details at this time.

