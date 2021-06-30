One person hospitlazed after car rolls over on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck in Huntsville Tuesday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a car was driving on Governors near Monte Sano Blvd when it rolled over into the ditch.

The female driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she is in serious condition.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone else was involved.

There are no further details at this time.

