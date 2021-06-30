Deals
New four-way stop installed at the intersection of Andrews and Laurel Street

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of accidents at a downtown Scottsboro intersection have led to the installation of a new four-way stop.

Now, the city’s chief of police wants drivers to pay attention to help keep the streets safe.

On any given day, the intersection at Andrews and Laurel Street is always busy with traffic. As a result, several wrecks have happened in the area, and the city recently installed a four-way stop.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer says he hopes this will keep drivers safe.

“So we were having a lot of wrecks, so within the last 12 years, we’ve had 35 wrecks at the intersection. They’re all due to people assuming that it’s another stop sign or that it’s a four-way, so people stopped are t-boning vehicles that are coming the other way,” said Latimer.

He said statistics show drivers are not paying attention when approaching the intersection, leading to several accidents.

Now, he has a reminder for drivers.

“Observe and see that it is a four-way stop and that the other approaching intersection has to stop. Just don’t assume that other people are going to stop and obey all traffic laws and wait for your right of way and your time to go,” said Latimer.

So far this year, there have been four accidents at the intersection, according to Latimer.

