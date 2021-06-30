Deals
New Boaz recreaction center set to open in July

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A year’s long goal to build a rec center to attract homeowners and improve the quality of life in Boaz is coming to fruition.

A new $15 million, state-of-the-art facility will open in a few weeks on Elizabeth Street.

“Our goal for the city and the mayor of Boaz is to utilize our areas to help the city of Boaz, to help the citizens of Boaz, their quality of life, and to give them more entertainment and things to do. That has been the basis at our facility that we have built to offer the community. I think they have done a great job,” said Sonja Hard, Director of Boaz Recreation Center.

It will include a basketball court, luxury pool slides outside for kids, an eight-lane indoor competition pool with two diving boards, a walking track and four meeting rooms with a kitchenette.

Hard said one great benefit for residents is there are no membership costs outside of a fee for the pool and to rent out meeting rooms.

“If you are coming into play basketball or walk the track upstairs, we will get your information, so we have information of who is in our building for the safety fact of it. But there will not be a fee; we will charge fees to rent the meeting rooms and to do pool parties,” said Hard.

If you would like to see the new center, you can come out on July 12.

For more information on booking fees and pool costs, click here for more information.

