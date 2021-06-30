More heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon storms for your Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! More summer heat and humidity on the way today, but we also have a shot at more storms too!

A warm, muggy, start out there today and we are even seeing areas of fog that may slow you down this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s this morning but will quickly climb back into the upper 80s this afternoon with more humidity. This will help spark up for afternoon storms. As storms develop today, they won’t move much, meaning we will see some areas pick up heavy rainfall. These storms will cause a 30-to-60-minute delay in afternoon plans before they fizzle out and put out more boundaries to fire up more storms in other spots. Storms will still be very hit or miss. But rain totals of a quarter to a half of an inch or greater may be possible.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with hit or miss storms during the afternoon. Coverage may be a little wider spread, but overall, not expecting everyone to see rain Thursday. This will likely be the last day of the mid to upper 80s until the end of next week. A cold front will sweep through on Friday bringing a much better threat at rain and storms for the rest of the Tennessee Valley with gusty winds as well. This will drop humidity a bit for the weekend but also cool things down a bit. High temperatures for the holiday weekend look to be into the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances should stay low this weekend as well so outdoor plans should be all systems go!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.