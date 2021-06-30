Madison County School System hires new principal

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools welcomes a new principal to their school system this week.

The Madison County Board of Education hired Brian Givens to be principal of Riverton Intermediate School. Givens was approved to be the school’s new administrator ahead of the upcoming school year.

“I am thankful for the seven years I proudly served as an administrator with Madison City Schools, along with the wonderful people in the Rainbow Elementary community. My journey in education began as a teacher in Madison County. I’m honored Mr. Perkins and the Board of Education have given me the opportunity to return and become principal at Riverton Intermediate School,” said Givens.

According to the Madison County Schools, Givens taught at Hazel Green High School for more than five years. He is also the former principal of Rainbow Elementary School which is a part of Madison City Schools.

“Brian Givens brings quality academic and administrative leadership to Madison County Schools. He will be a tremendous asset to the Riverton Intermediate faculty, staff, students and parents,” said Superintendent Allen Perkins.

