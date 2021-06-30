Jury to resume deliberation Wednesday in Christopher Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury deliberations will continue Wednesday morning for the man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her family. Christopher Henderson was arrested in 2015 after investigators believe he killed the family members and set fire to the Madison County home.

Deliberation was cut short after the judge charged the jury for nearly two hours, the longest charge he said he’s ever read. Now, it’s up to the jury to determine who is telling the truth, and what is true in this heinous case.

As the state said, pictures and videos do not lie. From surveillance placing the suspects at the crime scene, to search history, to testimony, the jury has a lot of important evidence to review.

Arguably the most important being Rhonda Carlson’s testimony, Henderson’s other wife and second suspect in this case. Carlson admits to helping plan the murders but says she did not actually participate.

The defense closed its case without bringing up a single witness. They argue Carlson does not tell the truth, is heavily medicated, is mentally unstable and had the motive to kill.

The state argues that evidence shows Carlson was only in the house for a few minutes, while Henderson was in for at least 20. They argue Carlson remained in the same clothes, which would have been covered in blood if she committed the murders, while Henderson burned his clothing and changed after the crime.

Deliberations will resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. WAFF will bring you any updates on-air and online.

