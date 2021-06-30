Jackson County man indicted on several sexual abuse charges

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Pisgah man has been indicted on several charges for sexual abuse of a minor in Jackson County.

Paul Ray Lee was arrested on June 26 after being indicted on charges of sodomy-with a boy-domestic violence, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual contact - compulsion - no consent, rape and enticing child immoral purpose-girl.

Officers say he can not have any contact with the victim or the victim’s mother while out on bond. Lee was released from the Jackson County Jail on Monday.

