Jackson County man indicted on several sexual abuse charges

Paul Ray Lee has been indicted on several sexual abuse charges(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Pisgah man has been indicted on several charges for sexual abuse of a minor in Jackson County.

Paul Ray Lee was arrested on June 26 after being indicted on charges of sodomy-with a boy-domestic violence, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual contact - compulsion - no consent, rape and enticing child immoral purpose-girl.

Officers say he can not have any contact with the victim or the victim’s mother while out on bond. Lee was released from the Jackson County Jail on Monday.

