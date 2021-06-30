Deals
Huntsville Amphitheater at MidCity nearly halfway through construction; opening 2022

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mission to bring a new music venue to MidCity is right on track.

The music venue will hold 8,000 people.
The music venue will hold 8,000 people.(Robins & Morton)

The Huntsville Amphitheater project is six months in, and we’re told it is almost halfway through.

Project leaders also tell WAFF 48 that they’ve been able to keep the originally agreed-upon prices before material cost soared due to the pandemic.

Right now, a lot of the foundational pieces are coming together, and when it’s all finished the venue has a lot more in store than just concerts.

Ryan Murphy, president of the Huntsville Venue Group tells us the venue will host community events including high school graduations, nonprofits and much more.

It’s one year away from opening, but they need people to join their team now.

“Being a year out from opening we’re starting to get the ability to ramp up the staff. A lot of the staff we’re bringing in now are not only helping create the work cultural, but also a lot of the procedural things we’re putting into this building,” Murphy said.

Those openings include marketing, jobs and people to work with sponsors.

Murphy adds they already have exciting artists on the books to perform, but they are a secret for now.

