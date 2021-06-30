Deals
Governor Ivey visiting new Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives in Athens

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Governor Ivey is paying a visit to north Alabama in honor of the newest Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives.

The new Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives collection contains artifacts from the Revolutionary War through the present day. Governor Ivey will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest location in Athens on Thursday, July 1.

Joining the governor will be President of the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Museum Jerry Crabtree, state Sen. Tom Butler (R – SD 2), among others.

Visitors can walk among the actual uniforms, medals, photos and weapons. They can also hear stories and experiences about the nation’s wars from men and women who were actually there.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

