Dining at Town Madison: The latest restaurants coming to the area

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret the Huntsville/Madison metro area is experiencing significant growth.

The latest things coming to the area? Five new restaurants at Town Madison!

Officials with Town Madison held a groundbreaking Tuesday as a celebration for what’s to come.

Those anticipated restaurants opening on Zierdt Road are Outback Steakhouse, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Super Chix Chicken & Custard, Slim Chickens and a new rooftop bar, Prohibition.

Slim Chickens and Outback are expected to open in the winter of 2021 while the rest will open on a later date in the Spring of 2022.

Some of those spots might sound familiar to you as they’re popular chains, but Prohibition is a new one.

“It will be a rooftop gastropub where people can hang out with friends, eat excellent chef-driven food, and have a drink before heading out to a Trash Pandas game,” said Deepen Patel of PBHG.

Over $400 million in new projects have now been announced or broken ground in Town Madison including Toyota Field, Duluth Trading Company, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, The Yard Milkshake Bar along with luxury apartments, townhouses

When it’s all said and done, developers say there will be more than a thousand apartments at Town Madison.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

