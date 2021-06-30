Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him
Homebuyers continue to express their frustration with Woodland Homes
Contract Controversy: Attorney speaks out on buyers upset with local homebuilder
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Daniel Berry sits in Jackson County Courthouse during trial 2018.
Scottsboro murder: Berry receives multiple life sentences
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run

Latest News

Christopher Henderson Trial Update
Jury deliberations will begin Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Christopher Henderson
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations
LIVE: Biden, Harris discusses wildfires, heat in West
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth
Congressman Robert Aderholt endorses Will Ainsworth for re-election