Congressman Robert Aderholt endorses Will Ainsworth for re-election

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has announced on Wednesday that Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama’s 4th District, will endorse him for re-election.

Aderholt, who is the dean of the Yellowhammer State’s U.S. House delegation, says he is proud to endorse his good friend Ainsworth.

“He understands how to grow and strengthen our economy. He understands and lives out Alabama values. And he’s a champion for the unborn. Will is a proven leader and I’m honored to stand with him,” said Aderholt.

Ainsworth was elected in 2018 after serving one term in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The endorsement from Aderholt comes after several other endorsements such as U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), the Alabama Forestry Association, Business Council of Alabama, Manufacture Alabama, the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Alabama, and the Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association.

Statement from Ainsworth:

“I am humbled to have the support of Congressman Aderholt, a fellow Christian conservative who works tirelessly to support enhanced opportunity and good-paying jobs for the people of our great state. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished for hardworking Alabama families during my short time as Lieutenant Governor, and I’m excited to say that we’re just getting started. I will continue to fight every day for Alabama’s values and interests, so that we build an even better state for our children and our children’s children.”

Ainsworth is the current chair of the Military Stability Commission, Small Business Commission and national chair of the Aerospace Association.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

