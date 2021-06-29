Deals
Valhermoso Springs mass murder suspects appear in court

Legg and Rogers
Legg and Rogers(Marion County Oregon Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects in the 2020 Valhermoso Springs mass murder case appeared in court Tuesday.

John Legg and Frederic Rogers were arrested in connection to the murders in 2020 and have been in the Morgan County Jail ever since.

In the suspects’ arraignment on Tuesday, Rogers plead not guilty by mental disease and defect and any other motions must be filed by November 16th, which is his next court appearance.

Legg did not go up to the stand, he instead submitted an application for youthful offender status. Legg’s arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.

This is a developing story. WAFF’s Kailey Shcuyler is in the courtroom to bring us more details. Stick with WAFF for updates, both online and on-air.

