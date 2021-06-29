Valhermoso Springs mass murder suspects appear in court

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects in the 2020 Valhermoso Springs mass murder case appeared in court Tuesday.

John Legg and Frederic Rogers were arrested in connection to the murders in 2020 and have been in the Morgan County Jail ever since.

In the suspects’ arraignment on Tuesday, Rogers plead not guilty by mental disease and defect and any other motions must be filed by November 16th, which is his next court appearance.

Legg did not go up to the stand, he instead submitted an application for youthful offender status. Legg’s arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.

