Scottsboro man killed in vehicle vs. bicycle crash

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man was killed when a car struck the bike he was riding on Tuesday morning.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, officers responded to a car crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on the 3700 block of S. Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered that bicyclist Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, had been struck and fatally injured by the vehicle.

SPD tells WAFF 48 News, 26-year-old Zachary Steven Davis, of Guntersville, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. No further information has been released at the time as the investigation is ongoing.

