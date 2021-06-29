Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Scottsboro man killed in vehicle vs. bicycle crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man was killed when a car struck the bike he was riding on Tuesday morning.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, officers responded to a car crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on the 3700 block of S. Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered that bicyclist Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, had been struck and fatally injured by the vehicle.

SPD tells WAFF 48 News, 26-year-old Zachary Steven Davis, of Guntersville, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. No further information has been released at the time as the investigation is ongoing.

Stick with 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Dante Kilgore
Caught On Camera: Man accused of pointing a gun at officer now facing charges
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Zachary Cornez Lilley
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur
A man is missing out of Florence
Florence police searching for missing man

Latest News

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
What is the COVID Delta variant?
What is the COVID Delta variant?
Defense rests in Henderson trial
Defense rests in Henderson trial