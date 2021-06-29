Scattered storms likely for Wednesday and Thursday

Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will end around sunset this evening with muggy conditions overnight, lows will be in the low 70s.

Areas of patchy but dense fog will be expect for Wednesday morning, especially in areas that saw heavy rainfall today. Skies will be partly cloudy on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s, scattered rain and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will swing through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing the potential for widespread soaking rainfall and a few isolated stronger thunderstorms. Rain and storms will wrap up by Friday lunchtime with clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Good news, the Fourth of July holiday weekend is looking cooler and mainly dry with just isolated chances for rain.

