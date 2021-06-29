RodneySmithHERO: TV personality using Twitter to donate to Raising Men Lawn Care Service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good citizen is on a mission to help Alabama’s favorite lawnmower, Rodney Smith Jr.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He and his team mow lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and Veterans.

TV Personality Marcus Lemonis heard about the business and claimed Rodney was his new hero. As a way to say thanks, and give some encouragement, Lemonis awarded $15,000 to Smith and his lawn care crew.

But, he needs your help to raise more!

Marcus tweeted out that he will donate an additional $10 for every post using #RodneySmithHERO until 7 p.m. on June 29.

$15,000 grant awarded to my new hero @iamrodneysmith . My first job was cutting grass. I hope my last job is the same.. I’ll donate an additional $10 for every post using #RodneySmithHERO over the next 24 hours up to $50,000

pic.twitter.com/ITKQ5hKLRD — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) June 28, 2021

We’re big fans of Rodney’s work here in north Alabama, we’re glad to see others are too!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.