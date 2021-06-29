Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

#RodneySmithHERO: TV personality using Twitter to donate to Raising Men Lawn Care Service

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good citizen is on a mission to help Alabama’s favorite lawnmower, Rodney Smith Jr.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He and his team mow lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and Veterans.

TV Personality Marcus Lemonis heard about the business and claimed Rodney was his new hero. As a way to say thanks, and give some encouragement, Lemonis awarded $15,000 to Smith and his lawn care crew.

But, he needs your help to raise more!

Marcus tweeted out that he will donate an additional $10 for every post using #RodneySmithHERO until 7 p.m. on June 29.

We’re big fans of Rodney’s work here in north Alabama, we’re glad to see others are too!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Kilgore
Caught On Camera: Man accused of pointing a gun at officer now facing charges
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
A man is missing out of Florence
Florence police searching for missing man
Zachary Cornez Lilley
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur

Latest News

4th of July events around the Shoals
4th of July events around the Shoals
Health experts call on young people to get vaccinated to prevent 4th wave
Alabama NAACP sponsors drawing to win $1,000 when fully vaccinated
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Calhoun Community College-Huntsville Campus
Calhoun Commuity College teaming up with Huntsville Hospital for CNA program