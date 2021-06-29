Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail following a stabbing incident that occurred in Florence on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the North Alabama Medical Center around 4:30 p.m., they found a 50-year-old male who was suffering stab wounds, according to Florence Police Department. WAFF is told the victim was listed in critical condition.

Authorities learned that the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of Trade Street. After an investigation was conducted, officers found George Weakley Rhodes Jr. to be the suspect connected to the stabbing.

FPD arrested and charged Rhodes with attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

