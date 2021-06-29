Deals
KC Logistics coming to Athens

KC Logistics will open a plant in Athens
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A transportation and logistics company out of the Mid West will soon be on its way to Athens!

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved selling 12.65 acres located at 116 Durham Drive for $250,000 to KC Logistics.

“We are very fortunate to have another company locate in Limestone County that supports Mazda Toyota and directly supports TBAKI in the City of Athens,” said Limestone County Economic Development Association President & CEO Bethany Shockney.

WAFF is told the company will transport seats from TBAKI to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. The new project will bring in around 100 employees and not to mention a $12 million investment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

