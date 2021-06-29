Jackson County commission making plans for a storm shelter

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County leaders want to build a new tornado shelter to keep people safe during severe weather.

In January, the county announced plans to expand the Jackson County Park.

Currently, cabins, kayak rentals and boats are available to tourists and residents. EMA Director Paul Smith is proposing to build a shelter at the park to give residents a place to take shelter during severe weather.

He said the nearest shelter is the county courthouse, but during an emergency, residents may have trouble getting out of the park.

”The issue is I think it’s not the travel distance to the shelter. There is only one way in and out f the park and we all know that so if they all leave at the same time, we may have a travel issue,” said Smith.

The commission plans to discuss more options for the shelter and grant funding in two weeks.

