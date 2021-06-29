Hot, humid, with midday storms from Tropical Storm Danny

Happy Tuesday! Get your umbrellas ready because we will be battling some storms later on today!

While it is calm & quiet to start the day, the afternoon will be much more active with storms moving in by midday. These storms are all part of the energy from Tropical Storm Danny, which formed off the South Carolina & Georgia coast yesterday. Storms this afternoon will bring some gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Valley, but not everyone will see rain. Those that do will have a shot at seeing a quick quarter to half of an inch, with localized heavier amounts of one inch or greater may be possible as well. Temperatures will all be dependent on the rain and clouds, but we will likely see the mid to upper 80s in many spots at some point today.

Humidity will stay high Tuesday with the southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph and really, we will stay muggy all week long. Isolated storms will be possible again Wednesday and Thursday before our next big weather maker rolls in. This will sweep through on Friday as a cold bring will bring scattered showers and storms. These storms will be with us for much of the day on Friday and into early Saturday, keeping temps down a bit. Highs will be into the 70s and low 80s for the end of the week. We are still keeping an eye out for isolated storm potential during the holiday weekend, but overall, I wouldn’t expect a washout either day! Right now, the forecast for the Fourth of July is for isolated storms and high temperatures into the mid-80s!

