Harrison, Burks make Olympic team

North Alabama natives make Team USA Track and Field Team for Summer Games
North Alabama native JuVaughn Harrison qualifies for the High and Long Jump, becoming the first man to do so since 1912 (Jim Thorpe)(Twitter/USA Track and Field)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama can add two more athletes to Team USA and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Columbia High School alum and current LSU Track and Field star JuVaughn Harrison and Hartselle High School alum and former Alabama Track and Field star Quanesha Burks will represent the United States in July.

Harrison won both the high jump and the long jump at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon, becoming the first man to represent the U.S. in both events at the Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.

Burks made her first Olympics in the long jump over the weekend. Burks was an NCAA champion and All-American during her time in Tuscaloosa.

They join Bob Jones High alum Zach Harting, who reached the Olympics winning the 200 meter Butterfly.

The Summer Games begin July 23rd with opening ceremonies on WAFF-TV.

