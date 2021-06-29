Deals
Fireworks retailers see increase in sales, worry about shipping delays

(Amanda Foster)
By Tim Nail and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGAN, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County, fireworks sellers are worried shipping delays could hurt this year’s sales.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, local fireworks retailers say revenue for this year could approach record levels. One local business says they purchased their year’s supply in February but not all of their inventory has arrived.

A problem retailers have noticed is there are not enough shipping containers in China to accommodate the volume of fireworks, according to Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Association Julie Heckman.

For more on this story, visit our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

