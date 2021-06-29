Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Defense rests on Tuesday in Henderson murder trial

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (9:25 a.m.): According to WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson, the defense has rested its case.

On Tuesday, we can expect more court proceedings including the beginning of the defense’s case in the Christopher Henderson trial. Henderson is accused of working together with his wife Rhonda Carlson to kill his other wife Kristen and her family. After the alleged murders, authorities report the house was set on fire.

On Monday, Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner cross-examined Carlson. Throughout the trial, the Defense Team has alleged Carlson is the one who planned and carried out the crime. The cross-examination started with a video of Carlson’s interrogation after the alleged crime. On the stand, Carlson admits to Gardner that she was not always truthful with investigators.

In the interrogation video, you can hear an investigator asking Carlson if she went into the house several times. Throughout the interrogation, her answer to that appears to change. In the video, Carlson denied participating in the alleged murders and she said she has no idea what happened inside the house. She said she helped plan the murders in advance, but, she maintained she did not carry out the murders., She testified she just drove Henderson to the house and brought a gas can inside.

Gardner peppered her with some tough questions.

Gardner: You said you did not know who was in the house, that’s a lie too isn’t it?

Carlson: Yes sir

Garner: You knew Mrs. Smallwood, Kristen, Clayton, 14-month-old were in house?

Carlson: Yes sir

Gardner: Did you know or do you know now how the 14-month-old died?

Carlson: Yes sir, smoke inhalation

Gardner: No gas can, that child might have lived, right?

Carlson: Yes sir

Gardner: Essentially you killed that child, didn’t you?

Carlson: Yes sir

During early court proceedings, WAFF 48 caught up with attorneys on both sides of the case. Prosecuting attorneys say details in this case are unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

”I think it absolutely speaks to what this case is all about. What happened in this case and just the difficulty for what the jurors will have to see in this case I think it speaks volumes about it,” Tim Gann, the Chief Trial Attorney for the District Attorney’s office said.

“I take my obligation to represent him very seriously,” said Gardner. “We will do it very zealously and vigorously as I said.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man is missing out of Florence
Florence police searching for missing man
Zachary Cornez Lilley
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Dante Kilgore
Caught On Camera: Man accused of pointing a gun at officer now facing charges

Latest News

Fireworks retailers see increase in sales, worry about shipping delays
George Weakley Rhodes Jr
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Florence
Swimming pool generic (Source: Pexels)
Decatur councilman urges city officials to open Carrie Matthews Pool
48 Today: June 29, 2021
48 Today: June 29, 2021
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.