Defense rests on Tuesday in Henderson murder trial

UPDATE (9:25 a.m.): According to WAFF's Tiffany Thompson, the defense has rested its case.

On Tuesday, we can expect more court proceedings including the beginning of the defense’s case in the Christopher Henderson trial. Henderson is accused of working together with his wife Rhonda Carlson to kill his other wife Kristen and her family. After the alleged murders, authorities report the house was set on fire.

On Monday, Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner cross-examined Carlson. Throughout the trial, the Defense Team has alleged Carlson is the one who planned and carried out the crime. The cross-examination started with a video of Carlson’s interrogation after the alleged crime. On the stand, Carlson admits to Gardner that she was not always truthful with investigators.

In the interrogation video, you can hear an investigator asking Carlson if she went into the house several times. Throughout the interrogation, her answer to that appears to change. In the video, Carlson denied participating in the alleged murders and she said she has no idea what happened inside the house. She said she helped plan the murders in advance, but, she maintained she did not carry out the murders., She testified she just drove Henderson to the house and brought a gas can inside.

Gardner peppered her with some tough questions.

Gardner: You said you did not know who was in the house, that’s a lie too isn’t it?

Carlson: Yes sir

Garner: You knew Mrs. Smallwood, Kristen, Clayton, 14-month-old were in house?

Carlson: Yes sir

Gardner: Did you know or do you know now how the 14-month-old died?

Carlson: Yes sir, smoke inhalation

Gardner: No gas can, that child might have lived, right?

Carlson: Yes sir

Gardner: Essentially you killed that child, didn’t you?

Carlson: Yes sir

During early court proceedings, WAFF 48 caught up with attorneys on both sides of the case. Prosecuting attorneys say details in this case are unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

”I think it absolutely speaks to what this case is all about. What happened in this case and just the difficulty for what the jurors will have to see in this case I think it speaks volumes about it,” Tim Gann, the Chief Trial Attorney for the District Attorney’s office said.

“I take my obligation to represent him very seriously,” said Gardner. “We will do it very zealously and vigorously as I said.”

