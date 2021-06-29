Defense cross examines other suspect in Christopher Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Day three of one of Madison County’s biggest murder cases has wrapped up. Chilling new testimony came from a woman charged with helping kill a Madison County family.

In Christopher Henderson’s trial, Rhonda Carlson disputed her own statements given to investigators. Almost the entire third day consisted of the defense cross-examining Carlson, one of Henderson’s wives and the other suspect in this case.

Carlson was the first witness the defense has cross-examined, and she agreed to testify against Henderson to take the death penalty off the table for her. Henderson is charged with murdering his other wife Kristen Henderson, who was nine months pregnant. He is also charged with the murders of Kristen’s mother, her son Clayton, and nephew Eli.

The cross-examination started with the 2-hour interrogation room video being played for the court. Throughout the entirety of the interrogation from the night of the murders, Carlson denied participating in the killings or having any knowledge of what happened inside the house.

However, while on the stand, Carlson admitted to lying during the interview, and said she helped plan the murders in advance. But, she maintained she did not carry out the murders, saying she just drove Henderson to the house and brought a gas can inside.

Carlson said she was on multiple medications, has participated in self-harm, and has been diagnosed as psychotic. Carlson was dismissed from the stand at around 4:30 p.m. The state then briefly questioned a firearms expert and the investigator who interrogated Carlson.

WAFF will be in the courtroom until the verdict in this case, bringing you the very latest details.

Read more on Christopher Henderson’s trial:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.