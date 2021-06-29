Decatur councilman urges city officials to open Carrie Matthews Pool

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular spot to keep cool in Decatur is still closed, as we swiftly approach the fourth of July, but one city leader is pushing to do something about that.

The pool at the Carrie Matthews Recreational Center has not opened at all this season.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily , city officials said staffing shortages are causing the pool to remain closed. Lifeguards are currently being split between the Aquadome and Point Mallard and there just aren’t enough to go around.

Councilman Billy Jackson says this move is neglecting a low-income area unfairly.

Jackson told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that he’s been personally hitting the street trying to find candidates to work as lifeguards. Jackson also spoke with Mayor Tab Bowling and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake to discuss reopening.

