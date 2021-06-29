Cullman City Council approves Sunday alcohol sales

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Licensed sellers will soon be allowed to sell and serve alcohol from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays in Cullman.

According to our news partners at the Cullman Times, the Cullman City Council has now approved Sunday sales during the set time period. This vote comes ten years after voters first approved the legalization of Monday-Saturday alcohol sales in the city.

If the city can publicly publish the new law in time, businesses would be allowed to sell as early as this Sunday.

The council approved the required amendment to its standing alcohol ordinance at its regular meeting Monday. Council Member Johnny Cook cast the lone “no” vote as the measure passed.

After the meeting, Cook said he feels that Cullman voters ought to be extended the opportunity to decide the matter by referendum — just as they had done when voting to institute legal alcohol sales in the first place, back in November of 2010.

“I think the people should have been able to vote on it, just like they did when we went wet,” he said.

In May, the Good Hope city council approved 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday sales, becoming the first of Cullman County’s three “wet” municipalities (Hanceville is the third) to extend alcohol sales to every day of the week. At Good Hope, the change is set to take effect beginning July 4.

