Could campsites be added to Walls of Jericho?

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Jackson County commissioners will discuss potential improvements for the Walls of Jericho recreation area near Scottsboro.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of bringing campsites and a new visitor center to the Walls of Jericho.

The Walls of Jericho has been a popular attraction for tourists and residents for decades.

It’s most known for its beautiful hiking trails, hunting and wildlife views. But now, the Jackson County Commission is looking to expand.

Jason Venable said the county is looking is to purchase 52 acres of land about two miles from the area.

It will include cabins, a visitor center, signs, cell towers and additional trails.

He said money will be used from grants to promote economic development and tourism.

“Sarah gave me some numbers that there is about 70 plus visitors that come into the Walls of Jericho during the peak of hiking season and not to mention hunting season. We have a lot of people that come into the county and other states,” said Venable.

The commission will vote in the new visitor center and campsites in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.