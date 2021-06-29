Contract Controversy: Attorney speaks out on buyers upset with local homebuilder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Woodland Homes is facing scrutiny after dozens signed contracts only to receive a brand new contract months later with a higher price tag and an escalation clause. Now some homebuyers are seeking legal help.

Hopeful homebuyers signed contracts expecting to have a home built within the next year.

Then, many received a notice at the beginning of June that they would need to sign a new contract paying thousands more, with a 7% escalation clause. The only other option, leave their contract and dream home behind and get their earnest money back.

Future homeowners like Arthur Washington say they were told, it was all due to the rising price of lumber.

For the past 23 years, Washington, who lives in Georgia has served his country in the Army.

“You are taking my dream. Like I told them, I have been in for 23 years. I am trying to get a home for my wife that we can retire in and I feel like you just kicked a hole in my chest,” says Washinton.

He signed a contract with Woodland in November 2020. Even though Washington signed months before, he received the same message at the beginning of June as those who signed in the spring of 2021.

“To give somebody 48 hours to make a decision and then you only want to discuss with them on Zoom for 15 minutes in a meeting. Who does that,” says Washington.

Washington received all his money back but says he wants someone to be held accountable because so many haven’t received their money back.

At least 14 people who signed with Woodland have sought legal help from Civil Litigation Attorney Thomas McGrath.

WAFF asked if Woodland’s actions were legal.

“According to the books, no,” says McGrath.

McGrath says many of his clients are ready to stand up for that original contract agreement.

“They have sold their home in other places. They have registered their children in school where they are supposedly going to buy this house. They are in Airbnb’s waiting for their house to be finished,” says McGrath.

“They have a lot invested in this. They have relied on what Woodland Homes has said and they are determined to see it through.”

McGrath could not tell me how far along he is in the civil process with his clients or if he had been in contact with Woodland homes.

“Based on the amount of information I am acquiring, it has crossed my mind to ask the District Attorney or U.S. District Attorney in some cases for these out-of-state people to investigate this as a criminal matter.”>

I have reached out to Woodland Homes on three separate occasions and have not been granted an interview or given a statement.

This story is far from over, WAFF will keep you updated on what happens next.

