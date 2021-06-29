Caught On Camera: Man accused of pointing a gun at officer now facing charges

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in jail after police say he pointed a gun at officers at a Huntsville gas station early Monday morning.

Officers say Dante Kilgore, 28, was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and using a false identity. Kilgore was in the passenger seat of a car police pulled over on June 28. The officer ended up calling for backup.

WAFF 48 obtained video of the incident. The video picks up during a struggle between two HPD officers and Kilgore at a gas station on Stringfield and Pulaski just after midnight.

You can hear the buzz of the taser and bystanders telling Kilgore to calm down repeatedly. You then see Kilgore somehow get his hands free, enough to pull a gun from his waist, turn and point at the officer.

Kilgore is seen hesitating, giving the other officer a chance to do what police call a distraction strike, causing him to drop the gun. After another struggle, Kilgore was arrested. Police say a second gun was later found in his waistband.

He was also transported to Huntsville Hospital after police say he told them he had ingested illegal drugs.

Kilgore was arrested and taken to Huntsville Hospital for evaluation after he told officers he ingested illegal drugs, according to police.

He was cleared from the hospital and booked in the Madison County Jail.

