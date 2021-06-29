Deals
Calhoun Commuity College teaming up with Huntsville Hospital for CNA program

Calhoun Community College-Huntsville Campus
Calhoun Community College-Huntsville Campus(Source: Calhoun Community College)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is partnering up with Huntsville Hospital to offer a new CNA training program.

Calhoun is located near several campuses in the Huntsville Hospital Health System and now the two are working together for a Certified Nursing Assistant Program.

Those interested must interview with school and hospital officials. If selected though, students are required to accept an offer of employment from Huntsville Hospital upon graduation.

Classes begin July 12 on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus.

Huntsville Hospital will pay $500 of tuition upfront for all students selected for the program.

For more information or to apply, visit Calhoun’s website, linked here.

