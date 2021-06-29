Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

(Craig Ruttle | AP)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been wondering about Fourth of July fireworks this year, 48 News has you covered! Many cities throughout the Tennessee Valley will be hosting shows for everyone to enjoy.

Although the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, there are also firework shows scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3.

Fireworks shows on Saturday, July 3:

Madison - Dublin Park, 9 p.m.

Huntsville - MidCity District, 10 p.m.

Fireworks shows on Sunday, July 4:

Madison - Toyota Field, 9:30 p.m.

Athens - Athens Football Stadium, 8 p.m.

Scottsboro - Goose Pond Colony, 9 p.m.

Guntersville - Lake Guntersville, 9 p.m.

Cullman - Smith Lake Park, 9 p.m.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Spirit of Freedom Celebration will not host their annual fireworks shows this year.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man is missing out of Florence
Florence police searching for missing man
Zachary Cornez Lilley
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Dante Kilgore
Caught On Camera: Man accused of pointing a gun at officer now facing charges

Latest News

More details released from Christopher Henderson's wife on the stand
Defense cross-examines other suspect in Christopher Henderson trial
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
On the second day of trial, Christopher Henderson's wife and accused accomplice testifies in...
Chilling details revealed in day two of Henderson trial