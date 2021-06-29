4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been wondering about Fourth of July fireworks this year, 48 News has you covered! Many cities throughout the Tennessee Valley will be hosting shows for everyone to enjoy.

Although the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, there are also firework shows scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3.

Fireworks shows on Saturday, July 3:

Madison - Dublin Park, 9 p.m.

Huntsville - MidCity District, 10 p.m.

Fireworks shows on Sunday, July 4:

Madison - Toyota Field, 9:30 p.m.

Athens - Athens Football Stadium, 8 p.m.

Scottsboro - Goose Pond Colony, 9 p.m.

Guntersville - Lake Guntersville, 9 p.m.

Cullman - Smith Lake Park, 9 p.m.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Spirit of Freedom Celebration will not host their annual fireworks shows this year.

