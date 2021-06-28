Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
Caught on camera: Deputy saves choking child along highway
Blinken on US airstrikes on Iraq-Syria border
Florence police searching for missing man