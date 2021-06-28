Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon will not seek re-election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon announced he will not run for re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2022.

A press release from McCutcheon, who represents District 25, states he will remain in his position until a new speaker is elected in 2023.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as a speaker, but after four terms it’s time to go home,” he said

McCutcheon says he’s leaving the role he’s been in since 2006 to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife.

“My health is good, and the time is right to step down,” McCutcheon added.

McCutcheon served as chairman of the House Rules Committee from November 2012 until August 2016 when he was elected speaker. He was re-elected speaker in 2019.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for every member of the House,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve had our political disagreements, but it was never personal, and I will treasure my days in the House for the rest of my life.”

McCutcheon will preside over any special sessions Gov. Kay Ivey calls, including the 2022 session that starts in January. A new speaker will be chosen after the November 2022 elections during an organizational session.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.