Rain and storms likely for Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Isolated showers will be possible through sunset this evening with muggy conditions overnight, lows will be in the lower 70s with areas of patchy fog. 

Cloud cover will increase for Tuesday as Tropical Storm Danny will stream moisture into the Tennessee Valley, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s.  Rain showers will be possible in our eastern counties for the morning hours Tuesday, rain showers and storms will become more scattered to numerous in nature for the afternoon and evening hours. 

High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered rain showers and storms expected each afternoon.  A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday bringing better chances of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 

The Fourth of July weekend is looking cooler with highs in the low to middle 80s, thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday but there should still be plenty of dry hours for outside activities.  Keep checking back for the latest holiday weekend forecast.

